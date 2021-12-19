Mdex (MDX) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $309.23 million and $14.55 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.31 or 0.08341768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,644.48 or 1.00119975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,138,779 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.