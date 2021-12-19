MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,261. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

