Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 5,959 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

