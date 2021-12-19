MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 96000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, a research system used to assess treatment effectiveness of a variety of skin conditions, including burns.

