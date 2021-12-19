Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

