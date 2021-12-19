Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

MRK opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

