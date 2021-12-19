Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

