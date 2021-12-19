Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 9,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 309,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.