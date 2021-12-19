MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 39.1% in November

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 65,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

