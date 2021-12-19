MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Up 39.1% in November

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CMU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 65,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
