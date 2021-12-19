Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $270,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNAP stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

