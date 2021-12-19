Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.