Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

