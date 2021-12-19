Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bank Hapoalim BM’s 6th Largest Position

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

