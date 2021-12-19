Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $368.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,396,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

