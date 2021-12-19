Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $468,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

