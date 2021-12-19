Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00006798 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $27.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.88 or 0.08282906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.26 or 0.99992988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 325,072,850 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

