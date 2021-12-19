Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for approximately $328.10 or 0.00692743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $17.42 million and $57.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 53,092 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

