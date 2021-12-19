Mizuho Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.09.

XYL opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

