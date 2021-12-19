Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 60,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 723,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 99.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

