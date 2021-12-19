ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

MODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

MODV opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.48. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

