Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,094.17 Average PT from Analysts

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.67).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,816.50 ($24.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,675.50 ($22.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,807.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,900.78.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.43) per share, for a total transaction of £88,650 ($117,153.43). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.31) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($131,151.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $28,237,102 over the last 90 days.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.