MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in November

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

