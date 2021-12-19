Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

