Morgan Stanley Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $208.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.38.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

