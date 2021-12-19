Morgan Stanley Buys 361,765 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of StoneCo worth $117,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

STNE opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

