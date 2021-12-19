Morgan Stanley Has $113.21 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $113,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 79,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,298,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

LYV opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

