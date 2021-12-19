Morgan Stanley Has $119.64 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.00% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $119,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

