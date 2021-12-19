Morgan Stanley Has $127.25 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.95% of Colfax worth $127,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Colfax by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

