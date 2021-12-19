Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IIF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.