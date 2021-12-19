Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

