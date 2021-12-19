Morgan Stanley Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $395.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.19.

Shares of ROK opened at $341.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.42. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

