Motco Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Motco raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.29 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

