Motco Invests $96,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Motco bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

