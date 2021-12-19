Motco Sells 151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

