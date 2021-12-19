Motco Sells 57 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

