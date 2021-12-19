mStable USD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and $177,463.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.62 or 0.98887911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00944866 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

