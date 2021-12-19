M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $214.26 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $253.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

