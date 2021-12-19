M&T Bank Corp Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,225 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,798 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $70,853,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Shares of EXPE opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

