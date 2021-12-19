M&T Bank Corp Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $822.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

