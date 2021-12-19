M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,081 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 380.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

