Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 364,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,912. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

