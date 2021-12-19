Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0787 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $79,705.20 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.