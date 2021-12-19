Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $895.78

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 895.78 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.89). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.89), with a volume of 257,563 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 895.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 905.66. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Alan Giles bought 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,355.13).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

