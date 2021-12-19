musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON MMAG opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.68). The company has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a PE ratio of -13.83.

In other musicMagpie news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 44,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,990.40 ($99,101.89).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

