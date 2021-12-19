Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $23.95. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $386,549 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

