Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after buying an additional 265,370 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $365,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

