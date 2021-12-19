Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.02 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.