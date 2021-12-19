Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average is $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

