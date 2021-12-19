Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

