National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.16 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

